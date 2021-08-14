HC Wainwright Cuts Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $4.00

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMTS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.92.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
