HC Wainwright Cuts Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $4.00

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMTS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 759,672 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,009 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

