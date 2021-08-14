Head-To-Head Analysis: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21% Investcorp Credit Management BDC 25.64% 10.11% 3.68%

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.83 -$35.45 million $0.03 920.00 Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 2.59 -$24.66 million $1.03 6.21

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Logan Ridge Finance and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats Logan Ridge Finance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

