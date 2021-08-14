Head-To-Head Comparison: Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Communications Systems and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems -8.81% -7.34% -6.21% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Communications Systems and SharpLink Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $42.58 million 1.49 -$170,000.00 ($0.19) -35.89 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 10.96 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Communications Systems and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Communications Systems currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.95%. Given Communications Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

Communications Systems has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software. This segment also offers media converters, network interface cards, and Ethernet switches that integrate the benefits of fiber optics into any data network. This segment's products are used in various markets, including federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The Services & Support provides software-designed wide-area network and other technology solutions that address prevalent IT challenges, including network resiliency, security products and services, network virtualization, and cloud migrations, IT managed services, wired and wireless network design and implementation, and converged infrastructure configuration, deployment and management. This segment primary serves vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, and commercial business. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

