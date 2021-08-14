Head to Head Comparison: Stryve Foods (SNAX) versus The Competition

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stryve Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1218 1240 33 2.34

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Stryve Foods’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -49.14 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 3.65

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.64% 10.29% 4.56%

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.