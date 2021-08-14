Head-To-Head Contrast: SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) & Its Peers

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ: SLS) is one of 869 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SELLAS Life Sciences Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors 4900 18286 39927 773 2.57

SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 82.47%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.77%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.90 million -$16.76 million -4.77 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.58

SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -87.78% -50.20% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors -3,501.10% -120.07% -27.44%

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group rivals beat SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

