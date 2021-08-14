Head-To-Head Review: DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) vs. JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JOANN and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN N/A N/A N/A DICK’S Sporting Goods 9.27% 46.98% 13.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JOANN and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.76 billion 0.23 $212.30 million $5.93 2.49 DICK’S Sporting Goods $9.58 billion 1.02 $530.25 million $6.12 17.81

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than JOANN. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DICK’S Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

JOANN pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. JOANN pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. JOANN is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JOANN and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 0 0 9 0 3.00 DICK’S Sporting Goods 1 8 12 0 2.52

JOANN presently has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 26.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus price target of $92.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.15%. Given JOANN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JOANN is more favorable than DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats JOANN on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. The company's products in arts and crafts, home dÃ©cor, and other category consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal dÃ©cor and entertaining products; home dÃ©cor accessories; ready-made frames; related books and magazines; and non-merchandise products. JOANN Inc. offers products through retail stores, as well as online. As of April 1, 2021, it operated 855 retail stores in 49 states. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 730 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick'S Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

