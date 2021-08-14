Head to Head Survey: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) vs. ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53% Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64%

0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ATA Creativity Global and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 1 4 2 0 2.14

Youdao has a consensus target price of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 147.78%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Youdao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.45 -$14.13 million N/A N/A Youdao $485.44 million 2.39 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -3.93

ATA Creativity Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

