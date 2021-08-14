Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 100,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $797,250. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a PE ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

