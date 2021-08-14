Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $89.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

