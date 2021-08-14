Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €103.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

