Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €95.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €88.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

