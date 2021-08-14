Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

