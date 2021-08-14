Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $683.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.