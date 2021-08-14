Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.67. 34,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

