Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $69.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.52 and a beta of 2.22. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

