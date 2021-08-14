HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,090 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $49,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,551,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.72. 245,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,465. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $107.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

