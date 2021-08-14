Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of SNLN stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.99% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

