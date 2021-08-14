Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HI opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

