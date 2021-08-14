HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from HiTech Group Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
HiTech Group Australia Company Profile
