HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NYSE HFC opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

