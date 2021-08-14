HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.
NYSE HFC opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.78.
In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
