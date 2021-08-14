hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.35. hopTo shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 40.34%.

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

