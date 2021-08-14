Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

