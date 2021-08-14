Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

