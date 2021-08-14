Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,479,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,297,000 after purchasing an additional 208,190 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,144,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. 830,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

