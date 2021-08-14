Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,718. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.