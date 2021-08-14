Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

