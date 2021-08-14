Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,695,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

GSY remained flat at $$50.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,278. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49.

