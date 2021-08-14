Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. 994,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,117. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.