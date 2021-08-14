H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$266.47 million during the quarter.

