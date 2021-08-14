Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $222.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.50.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $208.45.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

