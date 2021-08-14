HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $667.33. The company had a trading volume of 341,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,768. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $679.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.08. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -358.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

