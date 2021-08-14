Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Trading 0.2% Higher

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 1,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 43,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $2,435,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.