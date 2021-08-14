Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Roth Capital

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). Analysts expect that Humanigen will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

