Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 4,209.38% and a negative net margin of 78.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Hycroft Mining will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Stieber sold 12,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $47,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $383,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 514,178 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 132.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 70.8% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

