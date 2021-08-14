Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of HRNNF opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.