Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €605.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €605.00 ($711.76) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ETR HYQ opened at €552.00 ($649.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €463.80. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €400.00 ($470.59) and a fifty-two week high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

