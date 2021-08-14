Hyve (HYVE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $531,529.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $531,529.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00137792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00154377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,019.18 or 0.99913548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.04 or 0.00871311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

