Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $21,261.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $7,432.71 or 0.15923087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00154194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,587.55 or 0.99804396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00866770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.