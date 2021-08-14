IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 194,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 273,750 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

