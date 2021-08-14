IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

COMT stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11.

