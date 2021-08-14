IFP Advisors Inc Has $517,000 Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 396.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,673,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,653,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $956,000.

Shares of MINC opened at $48.83 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89.

