IFP Advisors Inc Sells 745 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. TIAA FSB increased its position in BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in BP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

NYSE BP opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.