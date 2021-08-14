Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 21,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Several research firms recently commented on IKNA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

