Illuvium Price Reaches $517.25 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $328.36 million and $23.53 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $517.25 or 0.01087802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,539.94 or 0.99978384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00862157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

