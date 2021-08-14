Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

