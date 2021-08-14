ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a growth of 467.6% from the July 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IPA stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,694,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

