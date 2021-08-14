ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a growth of 467.6% from the July 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of IPA stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.