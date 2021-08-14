Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPGGF traded down 0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.70. 79,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,136. Imperium Group Global has a 1-year low of 0.95 and a 1-year high of 3.25.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

