Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

IRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of IRT opened at $20.15 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

