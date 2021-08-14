Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

