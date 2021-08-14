Indexed Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $110,972.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00007354 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00155128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.01 or 0.99814395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00869840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

